Govt. Cuts Flights to Virus-Hit Nations, Halts Religious Trips

The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to restrict travel to countries witnessing major coronavirus outbreaks and to order a halt to pilgrimage trips, Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad said.

Asked why flights to badly hit nations have not been completely suspended, Abdul Samad told reporters after a Cabinet session that the “the Health Ministry is keen on implementing the recommendations of the World Health Organization.”

“We have taken a decision to restrict flights to urgent and necessary cases and all religious trips have been suspended and this is a good step, but we can’t ban flights, especially if they carry Lebanese who want to return home,” the minister added.

In response to another questions, she said schools will be closed “only when necessary.”

She also reassured on the measures that are being taken at Beirut’s airport, stressing that the process is not “primitive.”

“Further measures will be taken over the coming days to control things in a better way,” Abdul Samad added.