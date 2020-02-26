Lebanese Demand Flight Ban from Virus Infected Countries

Lebanese protesters on Wednesday rallied outside the health ministry premises demanding a halt to flights from countries infected with the deadly coronavirus that caused 28,000 deaths globally according to WHO.

“Flights from countries infected with the virus should have been suspended first hand on Friday when a plane coming from Iran and another from Italy carried infected passengers,” one protester told MTV station reporter.

The protesters stressed that authorities must suspend flights from any country where sharp rise in cases and geographical spread of the virus are recorded.

Last week, Lebanon recorded its first virus infection in a 45-year-old woman who had traveled from Qom in Iran.

The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to restrict travel to countries witnessing major coronavirus outbreaks and to order a halt to pilgrimage trips.

Iran has emerged as another hotspot, with 19 deaths out of nearly 139 reported infections, including the deputy health minister. Italy has recorded 11 deaths and more than 300 coronavirus cases.

The viral outbreak began in China and has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the Coronavirus that causes it.