STL Prosecutor Concludes a Working Visit to Lebanon

The Prosecutor of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), Norman Farrell, concluded on Wednesday a working visit to Lebanon, during which he held meetings with the Minister of Justice, State Prosecutor General and the Prosecutor’s staff in the Beirut Office, STL said in a press release.

During the visit, Prosecutor Farrell, joined by his Deputy, met with their Lebanese counterpart Prosecutor General Ghassan Oueidat. It was an opportunity to discuss legal matters of common interest related to the mandate of the Office of the Prosecutor.

"This fruitful visit was another opportunity to continue strengthening my direct interaction with my Lebanese counterpart and thank my Deputy, my team in Beirut for their excellent work and dedication”, the Prosecutor said.