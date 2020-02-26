Placido Domingo Participation in Madrid Show Canceled over Harassment Scandal
Spain's culture ministry on Wednesday cancelled opera star Placido Domingo's participation in an upcoming Madrid show, a day after he accepted "full responsibility" in a sexual harassment scandal.
It is the first time that a performance by the 79-year-old has been called off in his native Spain since he was accused by 20 women last year of forcibly kissing, grabbing or fondling them, in incidents dating back to at least the 1980s.
