Berri Says People's Bank Deposits are 'Sacred'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said “people’s deposits are the most sacred thing,” as Lebanon mulls whether or not to pay $1.2 billion in Eurobond debt in March.

“The hopes are pinned on our oil fortune and we are hoping for good things, but these hopes must be accompanied with utilizing all the mechanisms that can rescue Lebanon and its economy, finances and people from their crises,” Berri told MPs during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting.

As for the Eurobond issue, Berri said “the decision that must be taken must be a national decision that should not be subject to bickering and overbidding, out of keenness on the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese.”

“People’s deposits are the most sacred thing – their hard earnings, their lifelong savings, their future and the future of their sons,” the Speaker added.