Berri Says People's Bank Deposits are 'Sacred'
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said “people’s deposits are the most sacred thing,” as Lebanon mulls whether or not to pay $1.2 billion in Eurobond debt in March.
“The hopes are pinned on our oil fortune and we are hoping for good things, but these hopes must be accompanied with utilizing all the mechanisms that can rescue Lebanon and its economy, finances and people from their crises,” Berri told MPs during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting.
As for the Eurobond issue, Berri said “the decision that must be taken must be a national decision that should not be subject to bickering and overbidding, out of keenness on the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese.”
“People’s deposits are the most sacred thing – their hard earnings, their lifelong savings, their future and the future of their sons,” the Speaker added.
If you care so much maybe you should return all the funds you and your wife either stole or embezzled form the people you claim to care about.. You are not fooling anyone...
Dudes.. People's Bank Deposits are 'Sacred'... And so, the Lebanese government will be... building a large shrine.. with a magnificent marble mausoleum.. so all the people.. from all over the country.. can come visit their bank deposits.. pray and light a candle... It will be the first.. and only one of it's kind...
I am thinking Barry wants to protect his bank accounts which he conveniently put in 30000 different names. For someone being an MP as long as he has, it seems convenient that corruption has increased each year he has been in power.