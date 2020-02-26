Which Countries are Affected by Coronavirus in Europe?

With governments scrambling to contain a slew of coronavirus cases popping up across Europe, here is an overview of the countries affected, where people have died and the precautions being taken.

ITALY

With 12 deaths and 400 people infected, Italy is the European country worst-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. It has also been a point of contagion with many cases in other countries involving people who returned home after travelling in infection-hit areas of northern Italy.

FRANCE

France has so far registered 18 infections and two deaths, and has urged its nationals to delay any plans to visit virus hotspots in northern Italy. Students returning from China, Singapore, South Korea and the Italian regions of Lombardy and Venice are being asked to remain at home for two weeks after their return.

GERMANY

In Germany, 18 people have been infected including two diagnosed on Tuesday. One is a 25-year-old man who was "presumably infected in Italy, in the city of Milan".

BRITAIN

So far, 13 cases recorded since the start of the epidemic. The government has requested travelers returning from affected areas in northern Italy, China, South Korea and Iran to isolate themselves and inform the authorities.

SPAIN

The same has happened in Spain, which has registered 12 cases, 10 of which have been detected since Monday night. Of that number, nine involved Italians or people who had recently visited Italy.

Among that number are four Italians who were visiting Tenerife in the Canary Islands, with the hotel where they were staying placed in quarantine

To curb the spread, Madrid has advised against travel in northern Italy and sought to identify other potential cases that may have slipped under the radar by testing those already in hospital with respiratory problems or returning from high-risk areas with flu-like symptoms.

CROATIA

Three people have tested positive. Among them are a young man who recently stayed in Italy and his brother, while a third case was detected on Wednesday in a man who works in the Italian city of Parma.

AUSTRIA

A young Italian couple have tested positive. The Innsbruck hotel where the woman worked as a receptionist was initially placed in quarantine but the measure was lifted on Wednesday following tests. Austria has also urged its nationals to avoid visiting affected areas of neighboring Italy.

FINLAND

Two cases, the first detected in a Chinese tourist in Lapland, while a second case involving a Finnish national who had recently visited northern Italy was confirmed on Wednesday.

SWEDEN

One case was registered at the end of January in a woman who had visited the Wuhan area. On Wednesday a second virus case was discovered.

BELGIUM

One case detected in a Belgian national who was repatriated from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic, in early February. He has completed his quarantine period.

GEORGIA

Georgia on Wednesday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the South Caucasus region.

GREECE

Athens announced its first infection on Wednesday, a woman aged 38 who had recently returned from northern Italy.

On Tuesday, the Greek government said that in the event of a mass outbreak, it would activate temporary restrictions on travel to and from countries with a large number of infections as well as temporarily closing schools, places of worship, cinemas, theaters, sports halls and businesses.

NORTH MACEDONIA

One case in a woman who recently return from a month in Italy.

SWITZERLAND

A first case detected on Tuesday in a man in his 70s who was infected near Milan.