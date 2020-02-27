Lebanon to Request 7-day Grace Period for March Eurobonds

Lebanon plans to request a seven-day grace period to decide on restructuring a plan for it Eurobond debt maturing on March 9, media reports said on Thursday.

The government is weighing whether to pay or default on its $1.2 billion Eurobond debt, which matures next month, amid an economic crisis that has sparked months of unrest.

A government source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Lebanon is entitled to ask for grace period to give financial advisers more time to devise a restructuring plan for the debt.