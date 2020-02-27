Lebanese Embassy in Tehran Calls on Nationals to Travel Back

The Lebanese Embassy in Iran urged Lebanese nationals there to take “caution” against Coronavirus risks and to book tickets back to Lebanon “as soon as possible.”

The embassy asked Lebanese nationals in “various provinces and cities of Iran to exercise the utmost caution because of the Coronavirus threat, and to follow the medical and health instructions announced by the Iranian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.”

It also called on “Lebanese in Iran who wish to return back home, to book tickets on the next two flights directly from Tehran to Beirut scheduled on March 2 and 4.”

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, and 106 more cases of the disease had been confirmed on Thursday, raising the tally of infections to 245, the highest outside China where COVID-19 originated.

Lebanon recorded two cases of the disease in one week in Lebanese women who had traveled from Qom in Iran.

Lebanese had asked authorities to ban flights coming from infected countries and to follow suit the measures adopted in other states.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet decided to restrict travel to countries witnessing major coronavirus outbreaks and to order a halt to pilgrimage trips.

The viral outbreak began in China and has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the Coronavirus that causes it.