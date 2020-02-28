Three Syrian Soldiers Wounded by Israeli Fire near Golan

At least three Syrian soldiers were wounded by Israeli helicopter fire near the annexed Golan Heights late Thursday, the official SANA agency reported.

"Israeli helicopters launched missiles above the occupied Golan Heights, hitting (Syrian) army positions at Kahtaniyeh, Al-Horiyyat and the liberated town of Quneitra, leaving three wounded among the troops," SANA said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said one Syrian soldier was killed in the attack and seven were wounded, some of them seriously.

It comes after a Syrian linked to the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah was killed in a cross-border Israeli drone strike earlier Thursday, SOHR said.

The strike targeted his car in Haidar village in Quneitra province near the annexed Golan Heights, SOHR head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

A source named the man as Imad Tawil, while Syria's official news agency SANA said he was a civilian resident of Haidar.

The Jewish state has carried out hundreds of strikes on regime targets as well as forces of the government's Iranian and Hezbollah allies since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011.

On Sunday night, Israeli air strikes near Damascus killed six pro-regime fighters, according to the Britain-based SOHR, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.