Lebanon Suspends Travel from Virus Infected Countries, Exempts Residents

Minister of Public Works and Transport Michel Najjar issued a statement on Friday suspending travel to Lebanon from countries infected with the coronavirus disease, the Minister’s media office said in a statement.

The statement said that Najjar decided to “suspend air, land, and sea travel for individuals coming from China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and other,” and that “Lebanese nationals and foreigners residing in Lebanon will be exempted” from the decision.

Lebanon could ban travel from other countries infected with the virus when seen necessary by the ministerial committee tasked with following up on precautionary measures against coronavirus, according to the statement.

The statement came in accordance with the Cabinet decision on Tuesday to restrict travel to countries witnessing major coronavirus outbreaks and to order a halt to pilgrimage trips.