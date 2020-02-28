Lebanon Closes Educational Institutions as Precaution against Coronavirus

Education Minister Tarek al-Majzoub on Friday ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the country for a week as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The minister said the decision was taken "out of keenness on the health of students and their families, after consultations this evening with Health Minister Dr. Hamad Hasan and as a precautionary measure."

Majzoub said the decision applies to all private and public kindergartens, schools, secondary schools, vocational institutes and universities, adding that the closure begins Saturday, Feb. 29 and ends on the evening of Sunday, March 8.

"The health developments would then be assessed to take the appropriate decision. Through awareness and cooperation we can overcome all crises," Mjazoub added.

Lebanon had earlier on Friday confirmed its fourth coronavirus case, identifying the person infected as a Syrian woman.

The woman along with two Lebanese women and an elderly Iranian man are being quarantined at the Rafik Hariri state-run hospital.

The first three patients had arrived on two planes from Iran earlier this month.