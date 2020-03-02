Financial Prosecutor Grills Lebanese Bankers over Capital Flight
Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim on Monday grilled bankers over more than 2 billion dollars in capital flight in past months despite strict banking restrictions in the crisis-hit country, judicial sources said.
Banks have since September imposed increasingly tight limits on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad as part of measures to tackle a severe liquidity crisis.
But bankers stand accused of having sent millions of dollars abroad despite those limitations since mass anti-government protests erupted on October 17.
Lebanese banking association head Salim Sfeir, as well as representatives from 14 banks, appeared before Financial Prosecutor Ibrahim, the sources said.
They testified "over the transfer abroad of 2.3 billion dollars during the two months since the start of the popular uprising," they said.
They were questioned over "the causes of the transfers abroad of the money of bank owners, which reduced liquidity in the internal financial markets".
They were also asked why other depositors were unable to make transfers abroad for trade or to pay tuition fees.
Bankers were asked to justify "the inability of depositors to withdraw from their U.S. dollar accounts... while that restriction did not apply to the powerful."
Lebanon is currently facing its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.
The value of the Lebanese pound has plummeted on the black market, prices have risen, and many businesses have been forced to slash salaries, dismiss staff or close.
Lebanon is one of the most indebted countries in the world, with a public debt equivalent to 150 percent of its GDP.
The country is now under pressure to pay a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturity on March 9.
Economists warn payment on time would eat away at plummeting foreign currency reserves, while bankers say a default would damage Lebanon's reputation with lenders.
Bank of America Merill Lynch in a November report estimated that around 50 percent of Eurobonds were held by local banks, while the central bank had around 11 percent.
Foreign investors owned the remainder, or around 39 percent, it said.
But these figures may have changed, with local media reporting that local banks have recently sold a chunk of their Eurobonds to foreign lenders.
The judicial sources said those summoned on Monday were also asked about those sales, but they did not provide further details on their answers.
Representatives of other banks are to be called in later this week.
This is just a show.... they’re all together as bank “owners” are mainly politicians.
What a Banana Republic. Hizbollah transformed Lebanon into Suleimany brigade and dirty force for 20 years destroying our place as regional headquarter for international firms with their good paying jobs and drying up all investments and tourism as Lebanon foreign policy was under occupation by Iran can start a war anytime to defend its nuclear program... leading to sky-high interests to offset the political risk and then inevitable bankruptcy when interest added to electricity deficit. Every economist know Hizb 99% responsible for our bankruptcy and no recovery without disarming Hizb and ending its Vichy government. Funny judges are after bank policies and not the source of problems, illegal crossings, illegal communication lines, drug dealing, money laundering, and assassination teams. Once this nightmare is over, we will bring everyone in this Vichy government and fake justice system to trial.
Give us names and let us grill the people who were able to take out their money out. This talk is cheap and meaningless.
now they are trying to pin the crisis on bankers (they certainly are at fault) after trying to hint that the thawra was responsible, but NO politicians are being prosecuted , have you noticed?
trying to accuse others so that the real crooks get away with it...
pityful