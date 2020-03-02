Lebanon Coronavirus Cases Rise to 13 as Rumors Denied

Lebanon’s coronavirus infections rose to thirteen on Monday after three new cases were confirmed.

The Health Ministry said the three individuals had been in home quarantine after having come in contact with an infected person who had been diagnosed earlier.

“The Ministry was following up on them and as soon as one of the symptoms appeared, lab tests were conducted for them and they tested positive,” the Ministry added in a statement.

The three cases raise the country’s tally to 13.

The Internal Security Forces meanwhile dismissed media reports claiming that seven of its members had been infected with the virus.

The administration of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital for its part denied that one of its employees has been placed in quarantine over coronavirus suspicions.

The administration clarified that it has rather asked one of its administrative employees to go home after showing flu symptoms, noting that he had no contact with any coronavirus patients or suspected cases.

“He underwent the coronavirus test because he had come in contact with one of his relatives who returned from a country witnessing a coronavirus outbreak,” it noted.