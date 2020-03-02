Germany, France, UK to Give Iran Aid to Fight Coronavirus
Germany, France and Britain said Monday that they would be sending emergency equipment to Iran to fight the coronavirus outbreak as well as giving five million euros in financial aid.
"France, Germany and the United Kingdom express their full solidarity with all impacted by COVID-19 in Iran," the three countries said in a joint statement, adding that material including laboratory test equipment and protective body suits and gloves would be sent by plane later Monday.
They also committed to providing "urgent additional financial support" of 5.0 million euros ($5.6 million) for Iran, where the new coronavirus has killed 66 people and infected 1,501.
