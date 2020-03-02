U.S. Caps Chinese Staff for State Media

The United States on Monday slashed by nearly half the number of Chinese nationals who can work for state-run media in the United States, vowing reciprocity as Beijing restricts foreign press.

"We urge the Chinese government to immediately uphold its international commitments to respect freedom of expression, including for members of the press," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The State Department said that five media outlets, which last month were reclassified by the United States as foreign missions, would be allowed to employ a maximum 100 Chinese nationals as of March 13, down from 160.