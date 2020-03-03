Jumblat Calls for Closing 'All' Crossings over Virus

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Tuesday said Lebanon must shut down all crossings into the country to prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease.

“All crossings of death be it land, sea and air crossings into Lebanon must be closed,” said Jumblat in a tweet, stressing the necessity to set various quarantine centers for patients to receive care to facilitate treatment.

“Quarantine centers must be distributed to facilitate treatment,” he said.

Lebanon, which recorded 13 cases of the COVID-19 disease, receives cases at Beirut’s state Rafik Hariri University Hospital. Officials have been weighing the possibility of setting quarantine centers in Lebanon’s five constituencies.

Lebanon on Monday barred a Syrian bus from entering the country after suspecting that a girl on it is infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, as an Iranian plane carrying 178 passengers landed at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport.