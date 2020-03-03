Protests Near Swiss Embassy Demand Refund of ‘Stolen’ Public Money

Lebanese protesters and several MPs staged a sit-in near the Swiss embassy in Beirut demanding the refund of capital flight transferred abroad after the October 17 uprising, as Lebanon grapples with a liquidity crisis unprecedented in its history.

They gathered in front of the embassy before meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon, Monika Schmutz Kirgِz, to deliver a petition they had signed to recover looted state funds.

The petition has been signed by the following MPs: Shamil Roukoz, Jean Talouzian, George Oqaiis, Marwan Hamadeh, Fouad Makhzoumi, Michel Moawad, Paula Yaqoubian, Sami Gemayel, Elias Hanaksh, and Nadim Gemayel.

The protesters say the names of individuals who transferred funds abroad must be revealed which would greatly assist to “topple the banks cartel.”

The protesters said: “We are counting on the Supreme Judicial Council, which is trying to accomplish the appointments away from political quotas. Shall courts fail to play their role in protecting the rights of depositors, then the people's courts must be established.”

On Monday, Lebanese prosecutor grilled bankers over more than 2 billion dollars in capital flight in past months despite strict banking restrictions in the crisis-hit country.

Banks have since September imposed increasingly tight limits on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad as part of measures to tackle a severe liquidity crisis.

But bankers stand accused of having sent millions of dollars abroad despite those limitations since mass anti-government protests erupted on October 17.