Woman 'Heals' as Lebanon Says No Coronavirus Cases Recorded Today

Lebanon’s first coronavirus patient tested negative for the virus on Tuesday as lab tests conducted for all suspected cases over the past 24 hours also indicated that they are not infected, the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry added in a statement that the test will be repeated Wednesday for the country’s first patient and that she will be discharged from hospital should she anew test negative.

The patient has been identified as 45-year-old Taghrid Saqr. She had arrived on a plane from virus-hit Iran on February 20.

The number of recorded cases had surged to 13 on Monday as three more people tested positive for the virus.

The Lebanese Red Cross meanwhile transferred a man showing severe flu symptoms from Akkar’s al-Sahleh to the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut for coronavirus testing, the National News Agency said.

Moreover, Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm and the Higher Judicial Council ordered the suspension of sessions at all courts and judicial departments from March 4 until March 6 in order to equip justice palaces with anti-coronavirus precaution tools.