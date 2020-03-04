Mobile version

Arab Inter-Parliamentary Meeting Postponed over Virus Concerns

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 March 2020, 10:42
As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus disease, Speaker Nabih Berri was notified that a meeting scheduled in March for the the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union was postponed, MTV station reported on Wednesday.

The meeting was set to be held in Cairo on March 7-8. It was postponed “until further notice,” said the station.

The fast-spreading coronavirus is forcing various changes around the world and forcing cancellation of major events.

