Diab Meets UN Delegation on UNIFIL Role

Prime Minister Hassan Diab met with a UN delegation where talks touched on UNIFIL’s role and mission in South Lebanon and necessary means to maintain stability along the Blue Line, the National News Agency said on Wednesday.

Diab met with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Khaled Khiari, and Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, General Stefano Del Col, with UN special coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis and PM’s diplomatic advisor in the presence of Ambassador Gebran Soufan.

UNIFIL Spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, later released a statement saying: "A UN delegation is currently visiting Lebanon to conduct an assessment of UNIFIL’s resources and options for improving the efficiency and effectiveness between UNIFIL and UNSCOL, taking into consideration the troop ceiling and the civilian component of UNIFIL.This is pursuant to a request made by the UN Security Council in its resolution 2485 of August 2019. The UN delegation led by Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peace-building Affairs and Peace Operations, will be meeting with UNIFIL, UNSCOL and Lebanese officials as well as with diplomatic representatives in Beirut.”