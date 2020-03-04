Two More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Lebanon

Lebanon on Wednesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 15.

One of the two infected individuals, a 14-year-old girl, is being quarantined at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, while the other, a Lebanese man who had visited Egypt recently, has been isolated at the Notre Dame des Secours hospital in Jbeil where he had been initially admitted, the two hospitals said.

The Notre Dame des Secours hospital announced in a statement that the necessary measures are being taken to transfer the patient to the Rafik Hariri hospital, reassuring that he is being isolated in an equipped room.

“All departments and shared sections have been sterilized and the necessary measures have been taken to preserve the safety of patients, visitors and the medical, nursing and administrative staff,” the hospital added.

Citing reports, MTV said the 14-year-old girl hails from the southern town of Shaqra and had been going to a school in Tebnin before isolating herself at home after she got sick. She was later taken to hospital.