UK Says 'Significant Differences' in EU Trade Talks

Britain said on Thursday that the first round of post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union had thrown up "significant differences" but said there had been a "constructive tone."

After four days of talks in Brussels, the UK government said it was "pleased with the constructive tone from both sides that has characterized these talks".

"We now have a good idea where both parties are coming from. These are going to be tough negotiations -- this is just the first round," it said in a statement.

There was a "degree of common understanding" in some areas.

But "in other areas, such as fishing, governance, criminal justice and the so-called 'level playing field' issues, there are, as expected, significant differences."

Britain is seeking to negotiate a new partnership with the EU following its departure from the bloc on January 31.

Both sides agreed a transition period during which ties remain the same in practice, and are racing to get a deal before this ends on December 31.

Britain has warned that if it cannot get the free trade agreement it wants, coupled with separate deals on issues such as aviation and fishing, it could abandon the talks as early as June.