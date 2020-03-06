BDL Issues Circular to ‘Regulate’ Money Exchange Operations

Lebanon’s central bank issued a circular on Friday with the purpose of “regulating” the operations of money exchange houses in light of uncontrolled prices of the U.S. dollar to the Lebanese pound.

The circular asked money exchange houses to “exceptionally abide by the maximum purchase price of foreign currencies against the Lebanese pound without exceeding 30% of the price determined by Banque Du Liban (BDL) in its dealings with banks.”

It also said the exchange process must take into account the percentage announced in the circular.

This decision shall be enforced for a period of six months from the date of its issuance.

On Thursday, the price of U.S. dollar to the Lebanese pound recorded a new increase at the parallel market reaching LBP 2,680 for buying and LBP 2,600 for selling.

Earlier, Money changers were selling the dollar for more than LBP 2,550 and buying it for around 2,540.

Money changers in protests-hit Lebanon did not abide by a decision they agreed on in January to cap the dollar exchange rate at 2,000 pounds as part of efforts to curb the local currency's devaluation on the parallel market.

The Lebanese pound is officially pegged to the greenback at a rate of 1,500 to the dollar but the country's sharp economic downturn has sent the currency into a tailspin in foreign exchange offices.