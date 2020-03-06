Lebanon's Virus Panel Recommends Closure of Schools, Universities, Nightclubs, Sport Clubs

Lebanon’s government-linked anti-coronavirus committee on Friday recommended extending the closure of educational institutions and nurseries until March 14 and called for shutting down sport clubs, nightclubs, cinemas, fairs, theaters and other venues that witness gatherings.

The panel also recommended calling on all citizens to “avoid gatherings and abide by the Health Ministry’s health instructions, especially as to safe distance between individuals, direct contact with others and the rest of the directions.”

Religious authorities will meanwhile be contacted to “address the issue of crowdedness in places of worship” and the measures related to the entry and exit of passengers through Lebanon’s aerial, land and maritime ports of entry will be re-circulated.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will also be asked to communicate with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to “clarify the adopted measures related to the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Rafik Hariri International Airport.”

The Rafik Hariri University Hospital on Friday confirmed six new coronavirus cases, which raises Lebanon's overall tally to 22.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan earlier in the day warned that Lebanon is no longer in the “containment phase” regarding the virus, citing the arrival of infected Lebanese citizens from countries not categorized as hotbeds of the virus, such as Egypt and the UK.