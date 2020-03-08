Lebanon Confirms Four More Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Sunday confirmed four new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 32, according to the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital.

A statement issued by the hospital said it received 100 cases at its coronavirus section over the past 24 hours.

“They all underwent the necessary medical examinations and 19 of them needed to be kept in quarantine according to the overseeing doctor’s evaluation while the rest will observe home isolation,” the statement said.

Lab tests were meanwhile conducted for 116 individuals of whom 112 tested negative and four tested positive.

The statement said 28 of those who tested positive are in the hospital’s quarantine unit while the other four will be transferred later.

It added that three out of those infected are in a critical condition while the rest are in a stable condition.

Lebanon has closed schools, sport clubs, nightclubs, fairs and other venues and urged against gatherings, after Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced that the country is no longer in the containment phase regarding the virus.