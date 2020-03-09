Man Threatens to Blow Himself on South Highway

Security Forces arrested a man who opened random gunfire and threatened to blow himself up on Lebanon’s South highway, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

NNA said the man whose name was not identified stood on the southern highway, near Prophet Sari shrine, and threatened to blow himself.

Security forces cordoned off the area, said NNA.

The suspect was also spotted firing gunshots at passers by in Abou al-Aswad neighborhood, said the agency.

Police arrested him and confiscated weapons in his possession and a Volvo vehicle that belonged to him.