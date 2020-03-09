Coronavirus Fears Shuts Parliament Building for a Week

The General Secretariat of the Lebanese Parliament on Monday announced in a statement that all the offices at the parliament building will be shut for a week over coronavirus concerns.

The statement said because of the general public health conditions and out of keenness for the health of lawmakers and their visitors and based on Speaker Nabih Berri’s instructions, it has been decided to:

1-Postpone the weekly Wednesday meetings usually held at the Speakership headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.

2- Postpone for one week the meetings of the parliamentary committees.

3-The lawmakers’ offices at the parliament building will be shut for one week to conduct sterilization procedures.

Lebanon on Sunday confirmed four new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 32, according to the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital.

A statement issued by the hospital said it received 100 cases at its coronavirus section over the past 24 hours.

Lebanon has closed schools, sport clubs, nightclubs, fairs and other venues and urged against gatherings, after Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced that the country is no longer in the containment phase regarding the virus.

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 people in 100 countries and territories with more than 3,800 dead, according to an AFP tally on Monday.