Two U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iraq Clashes with IS
Two American soldiers fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq were killed during an operation alongside Iraqi forces, the coalition against the jihadists said Monday.
"Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces... during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq, March 8," the coalition said in a statement, using an alternative acronym for the jihadist group.
Comments 1
0009 March 2020, 18:16
We wonder if they were killed by the Iraqi forces. Or, does Baghdad field Iraqi forces? What happened to the Iraqi parliament's demand that US forces depart?
"The coalition" is speaking from its secure undisclosed location in a lush Geneva health spa and gambling casino.