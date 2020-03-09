Hasan Says Coronavirus Spread in Lebanon Still Limited

Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced Monday that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon is still “limited,” days after he declared that the country was no longer in the containment phase.

In an interview with Radio Voice of All Lebanon, Hasan said the virus is in “a limited and not a general outbreak phase.”

“Despite all the pressure and the talk about the virus, Lebanon is still among the countries in which the infections number is medium and this is good,” Hasan added, attributing the reported medium level of cases to “the rise in the awareness of the Lebanese.”

“This greatly helps in stemming the spread of this virus,” he said.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 32 coronavirus cases and an emergency ward has been opened at the state-run Rafik Hariri hospital in Beirut to receive suspected cases and quarantine confirmed ones.

The country has closed educational institutions, sports clubs, nightclubs, pubs, fairs and other venues and urged against all gatherings as a precaution against the virus.