Lebanon Coronavirus Cases Surge to 41 after Nine More Confirmed

Lebanon’s coronavirus cases rose to 41 on Monday following the confirmation of nine more infections, the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital said.

In a statement, it said it received 132 individuals at its special coronavirus section of whom 23 were kept in quarantine and the rest were told to observe home isolation.

MTV later identified the nine cases confirmed Monday as five employees of a Jbeil hospital, two employees of a Beirut hospital, a person who was in Dubai and a passenger of an Iranian plane that landed in Beirut on February 24.

The Rafik Hariri hospital said it conducted 122 lab tests of which 113 tested negative and nine tested positive.

“Sixteen people left hospital after their lab tests came out negative and 26 people remain in quarantine,” the hospital added.

Noting that its labs have so far confirmed 41 coronavirus cases, RHUH said 30 of the patients are being isolated at the hospital while the others will be transferred to it from other hospitals.

It added that the patients are all in a stable condition except for four who are critical.

Lebanon closed educational institutions, sports clubs, nightclubs, pubs, fairs and other venues and urged against all gatherings after Health Minister Hasan Hamad said the virus was no longer contained in Lebanon. The minister clarified Monday that the outbreak in the country is still “limited,” lauding the “awareness” of citizens.