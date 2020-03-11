Facts about Lebanon's 61 Coronavirus Cases

The Health Ministry on Wednesday released a report detailing how the country’s 61 coronavirus patients were infected and their ages.

It said 37% of them came from abroad -- Egypt, the UK, Iran and Switzerland. Fifty-eight percent were meanwhile infected by those coming from foreign countries.

“Thirteen were infected by a patient coming from Egypt, five were infected by a patient coming from the UK, five were infected by patients coming from Iran and three cases are being investigated,” the report said.

As for ages, 11% of them are below 20, 77% are 20 to 59 years old and 10% are 60+.