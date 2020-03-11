Panic in Jbeil over Coronavirus after 'Person Coming from US Infects 15'

A person coming the United States is infected with the coronavirus and there are 15 infected people at a quarantined ward at the Notre Dame des Secours hospital in Jbeil, Amchit municipal chief Antoine Issa told Radio Voice of Lebanon on Wednesday.

The radio network said a state of panic is engulfing the Jbeil district, amid calls for closing public and private institutions, restaurants, leisure places and assembly venues.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon recorded its second death from the virus as eight more infections were confirmed, raising the country’s overall cases to 61, the Health Ministry said.

Media reports meanwhile said that Lebanese authorities are mulling the closure of restaurants and cafes, following the recent shutting of educational institutions, sports clubs, nightclubs, pubs, fairs and other venues.