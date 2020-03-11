Russia's Upper House Approves Putin's Constitutional Reforms
Russian senators on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved amendments to the constitution submitted by President Vladimir Putin, including the option for him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin.
The constitutional reform was backed by 160 senators in the upper house Federation Council, with one voting against and three abstaining.
It must now be approved by two-thirds of Russian regional parliaments, before being put to a public vote on April 22.
