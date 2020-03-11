Sanders Wins North Dakota Caucus

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has won the Democratic presidential caucus in North Dakota, his first victory in a night of losses to frontrunner Joe Biden, U.S. media reported Wednesday.

NBC News and CNN said Sanders won with 53.3 percent of the vote to 39.8 for Biden, who earlier cemented a commanding lead in the overall race for the Democratic nomination with victories in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

A sixth Democratic nomination contest, in Washington state, was still too close to call.

Fourteen delegates to the nominating convention were at stake in the North Dakota vote, a "firehouse caucus" with voting rules similar to those of a typical primary.