Hariri Urges Officials to ‘Close Doors in Face of Coronavirus'

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday urged Lebanese authorities to “close the doors in the face of coronavirus from whichever country it may come, brotherly, friendly, near or far.”

“Let the safety of the Lebanese people prevail over all considerations,” Hariri said in a tweet.

“Lebanon is in danger like many countries that took courageous and responsible steps, closed the airspace and borders, putting complete areas in quarantine,” Hariri added.

He concluded: “If political and economic issues are subject to disagreements and can withstand differences in views, the threat of the coronavirus requires no hesitation in taking the measures that protect the safety of the citizens and residents and prevail over any political interests and obligations.”

Earlier in the day, Lebanon recorded its second death from the virus as eight more infections were confirmed, raising the country’s overall cases to 61, the Health Ministry said.

Media reports later said that seven more cases were confirmed.

Lebanon has closed restaurants, educational institutions, sports clubs, nightclubs, pubs, fairs and other venues as a precaution against the virus.

The government’s anti-coronavirus committee will meanwhile hold a press conference at 5:00 pm to announce further measures.