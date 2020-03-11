Iraqi Army Says 10 Rockets Hit Base Housing U.S. Personnel

Ten rockets hit an Iraqi military base housing U.S. soldiers near Baghdad Wednesday, in the 22nd attack against American military interests in the country since late October, an Iraqi military commander said.

The attack against the Taji base did not wound anyone or cause any damage, the Iraqi army said.

Previous rocket attacks targeting U.S. soldiers, diplomats and facilities in Iraq have killed one U.S. contractor and an Iraqi soldier. None of the attacks have been claimed, but Washington accuses pro-Iran factions of being responsible.