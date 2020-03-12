Cabinet Convenes at Baabda

President Michel Aoun chaired a Cabinet meeting in the presence of PM Hassan Diab and the ministers at Baabda Palace to discuss eight items on the agenda, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

NNA said officials will discuss the “monetary and financial situation and will make decisions on several pressing issues.”

The Cabinet meets as Lebanon, already grappling with an economic crisis, records its third coronavirus death, as eight more infections were confirmed a day earlier raising the country’s overall cases to 61.