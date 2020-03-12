Lebanon Records 3rd Coronavirus Death

Lebanon on Thursday recorded its third coronavirus death one day after the country received a flight from Iran despite the Cabinet announcement that flights from countries hit hardest by the novel virus were suspended.

NNA said the man's immune system was impaired because he had cancer.

Local media reported the man was 79 years old and that the virus was transmitted to him from the first man who had died in Lebanon earlier this week.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Wednesday that Lebanon would suspend all trips to and from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China, the hardest hit countries.

It would also stop arrivals from France, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, he said.

Lebanese and their families, diplomats, employees of international organisations, as well as UN peacekeepers would still be allowed in, the premier added.

After four days, all trips from those countries would be suspended, Diab said, without specifying the precise date.

Earlier on Wednesday, the health ministry confirmed several new infections, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 61, most of whom had caught the virus from someone infected abroad.