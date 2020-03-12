Virus-Hit Iran Asks IMF for Its First Loan since 1962
Iran said on Thursday that it has sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which has not lent it money since 1962, to help it combat the novel coronavirus.
"Our central bank requested access" to the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter, urging the fund's board to respond to the request "responsibly".
Why doesn't China give a loan for that purpose? Isn't Xi Ping the friendly dictator to his autocrat counterparts?
Besides if any country knows well the virus it's the one from which came the Wuhan!
And kizb doesn't want Lebanon to get a loan from the IMF. Maybe they are getting permission from their lords and saviors.
Let the IMF give them money so they can build more weapons.... and terrorize the Middle East.