Brazilian Official who Met Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump during an official weekend visit to the U.S. leader's Florida resort, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Thursday.

The Brazilian president's office "has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that traveled with him to the United States" last Saturday to Tuesday, it said in a statement, confirming the far-right government's chief spokesman, Fabio Wajngarten, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wajngarten had posted a picture of himself meeting Trump on Instagram on Saturday, both with hats reading "Make Brazil Great Again." Vice President Mike Pence was also in the photograph.