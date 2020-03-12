Hasan Lauds 'Civil Health Emergency', Araji Says 8 Hospitals being Prepared

Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced Thursday that the country’s anti-coronavirus committee had declared Wednesday what resembles a "civil health emergency," stressing that “the Lebanese people enjoy awareness” regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Hasan said Lebanon cannot declare an official state of emergency seeing as that would harm daily income workers.

Speaking at the same press conference, the head of the health parliamentary committee, MP Assem Araji, said ten centers for coronavirus lab tests will be set up in the various regions.

He also announced that eight state-run hospitals are being prepared to receive coronavirus cases.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 66 coronavirus cases among them three fatalities.

On Wednesday, the country closed restaurants and cafes and announced the suspension of flights from 11 virus-hit nations, giving Lebanese citizens a four-day deadline to return from seven countries.

Educational institutions, sport clubs, nightclubs, pubs and other gathering venues had been closed since several days.