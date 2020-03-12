Jumblat Says Lebanon Must Seek IMF Aid, Cites Iran Move

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Thursday said Lebanon has “the right to ask for help from the International Monetary Fund,” citing Iran’s request for aid from the IMF on Thursday in the face of its coronavirus outbreak.

“Amid the enormous explosion of this pandemic, only human solidarity remains essential and down with the narrow political calculations,” Jumblat tweeted.

“We have the right to ask for help from the IMF, accompanied with a serious reform program, and to ask for help for the Lebanese people and the refugees. This is the simplest protection measure,” the PSP leader added.

“Iran has requested aid and we voice solidarity with it,” he went on to say.

Several officials of Iran-backed Hizbullah have warned against Lebanon asking for financial assistance from the IMG, cautioning that such a move would place the country under political hegemony.