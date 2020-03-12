Jumblat Says Lebanon Must Seek IMF Aid, Cites Iran Move
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Thursday said Lebanon has “the right to ask for help from the International Monetary Fund,” citing Iran’s request for aid from the IMF on Thursday in the face of its coronavirus outbreak.
“Amid the enormous explosion of this pandemic, only human solidarity remains essential and down with the narrow political calculations,” Jumblat tweeted.
“We have the right to ask for help from the IMF, accompanied with a serious reform program, and to ask for help for the Lebanese people and the refugees. This is the simplest protection measure,” the PSP leader added.
“Iran has requested aid and we voice solidarity with it,” he went on to say.
Several officials of Iran-backed Hizbullah have warned against Lebanon asking for financial assistance from the IMG, cautioning that such a move would place the country under political hegemony.
WJ Lebanon in incapable of wiping its own nose not to mention get additional loans. Your input into governments of the past and future is what got us here and you want the IMF to provide more money under Lebanons soverignty so you can squander more funds? where do you guys start taking responsibility for anything? If one was to postulate and think for one second the amount of money you helped scoop away from the Lebanese people that withen itself would pay for the current situation not to mention return the nations finances back into the black. How do you even have the gaul to ask for more money?