Hariri to Officials: Fight Coronavirus Away from Politics

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Thursday that fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus requires the utmost seriousness, noting that "the mistakes that have occurred are now behind us."

"What is in front of us is only the mobilization of all efforts within the State, health institutions and civil society to fight the epidemic," he tweeted, according to an English-language statement distributed by his office.

He added: "The danger of the virus does not depend on the sectarian and political identity, and if the health requirements necessitate strict measures to control border crossings or to place a neighborhood or region under quarantine, we should not hesitate."

Noting that the world has declared a state of emergency, Hariri called for separating the government's decisions from politics.

He added: "This is an opportunity to praise the medical staff and all the employees of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the Lebanese Red Cross and all the health institutions that established spaces dedicated to fight the epidemic."