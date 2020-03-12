Rafik Hariri Hospital Confirms 7 New Coronavirus Cases

The state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on Thursday evening.

The hospital noted that the tally does not include virus tests carried out at other hospitals and that it is up to the Health Ministry to announce the overall count.

In a statement, RHUH said it received 158 individuals over the past 24 hours of whom 17 were kept in quarantine and the others were asked to observe home isolation.

206 lab tests were meanwhile conducted of which seven came out positive.

The hospital added that there are currently 38 coronavirus patients in its isolation unit of whom two are in a critical condition.

The Health Ministry had in the morning issued a statement confirming the presence of 66 coronavirus cases in Lebanon.

An elderly patient died on Thursday, raising the country’s virus death toll to three.