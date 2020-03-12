More than 130,000 People Globally Infected with Coronavirus

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has topped 130,000 globally, including 4,900 deaths in 116 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally at 1800 GMT on Thursday.

In total, 131,479 cases have been recorded worldwide, with 4,925 deaths. In Italy, the second most affected country after China, there were 2,651 new cases on Thursday, taking the number of Italians infected to 15,113, including 1,016 deaths.