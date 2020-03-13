Report: Legal, Financial Advisers Begin Talks with Creditors

The two US-based firms to act as legal and financial advisers on Lebanon’s public debt restructuring began negotiating with major creditors abroad after the government decided to default on its $1.2 billion Eurobond debt, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

The daily said that financial adviser and asset management firm Lazard Cleary Gottlieb Steen, and legal adviser on the country's Eurobond debt Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, began talks mainly with Ashmore Group Plc, Fidelity Investments and Goldman Sachs.

It is not yet known whether the creditors will initiate lawsuits, said the daily, because Lebanon is actually in the stage of suspending the payment of its debt.