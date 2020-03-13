U.S. 'Supports' Lebanon and the Calls of Its People, Says Ambassador

The newly-appointed US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, said from the Grand Serail on Friday that the United States continues to “support” Lebanon and the calls of Lebanese protesters demanding reforms and an end for corruption.

Shea who spoke after meeting with PM Hassan Diab said in a statement after: “The Lebanese are calling for fighting corruption, and they have taken to the streets for this purpose. We support their demands and call for their fulfillment in order to overcome the economic crisis,”

She stressed the need for Lebanon to adopt transparency which would facilitate the way for “formal Lebanon to gain global trust,” she said.

“The United States continues to support Lebanon and insists on the importance of supporting the economy, business and bilateral relations and we hope for a better future,” she concluded.