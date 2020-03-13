Lebanon Banks Close Saturday over Coronavirus

Lebanon’s banks issued a statement suspending work on Saturday over coronavirus fears.

Lebanon bank employee union said in the statement that the “number of coronavirus cases is increasing despite the health ministry’s instructions.”

The statement criticized the administrations of some banks and how they failed to take precautionary measures against the virus, noting that several employees have been buying the necessary personal protective equipment from their own money.

The union decided to suspend work on March 14 as a protest against the “negligence” of related authorities in order to “protect the colleagues and employees.”

Banks meanwhile will embark on disinfecting and sanitizing their buildings during the temporary closure.