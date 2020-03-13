Canada Approves N. American Trade Deal, Suspends Parliament over Coronavirus

Canadian lawmakers hastily approved a North American free trade deal Friday before announcing parliament would be suspended until late April over concerns about the new coronavirus.

Lawmakers cut short debate to move to a vote on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement -- known in the United States as USMCA -- which was unanimously approved.

A vote in the Senate was scheduled for later Friday, according to the government leader in the House of Commons, Pablo Rodriguez.

Already approved by the U.S. and Mexico, the trade deal now will only need the signature of Governor General Julie Payette, the representative in Canada of Queen Elizabeth II, to be fully ratified.