Nasrallah Denies Virus Cover-Up, Says Up to Govt. to Declare Emergency

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday stressed that the Health Ministry has been transparent in reporting coronavirus cases, as he noted that it is up to the government to declare a state of emergency should the need arise.

“The Health Ministry has been transparent from the first day and all claims about a cover-up by the Health Ministry or Hizbullah are baseless and mere lies,” Nasrallah said in a televised address focused on the coronavirus crisis.

Some activists and media reports had in recent days claimed that undeclared coronavirus cases are present at the Hizbullah-affiliated Great Prophet Hospital.

“We put all our capabilities, health and medical cadres, manpower, institutions and resistance fighters at the government’s disposal,” Nasrallah added.

He also stressed that it is up to the government to declare a state of emergency over coronavirus, emphasizing that his party is not preventing it from making such a move.

Separately, he called on the country’s banks to “act responsibly” regarding the virus crisis.

“You have a lot of money and you have made huge profit and now you must shoulder your responsibility. You are the first side that must offer help to the government, the health sector and social solidarity, so that the people and the country can triumph,” Nasrallah said.

Turning to the controversy over the government’s measures in the face of the virus, Nasrallah said: “There is no problem in critics voicing their opinions, but we must shun divisions and I hope you will not discriminate regionally, racially or confessionally over this virus. We are before a humanitarian battle par excellence.”

“In the battle against coronavirus, the state, the people and the institutions must cooperate and the time is not for settling scores or bickering,” Nasrallah added.

Noting that the objective of containing the disease is “realistic and achievable,” Nasrallah said success requires “a decision, a will, patience and an accurate follow-up.”

“Until the world discovers a cure for this pandemic, the objective must be to limit the spread of the virus as well as human losses,” he said.

“People's lives are the priority. The academic year and the economic losses can be compensated,” he added.

Addressing citizens, he urged them to pray in their homes and not to go to mosques and churches.

“I urge people to fully abide by the government's instructions… All people must be transparent if they have any symptoms,” Hizbullah’s leader said.

He also warned that it is a “religious duty” to abide by the instructions of the health authorities.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 78 coronavirus cases among them three fatalities.

On Wednesday, the country closed restaurants and cafes and announced the suspension of flights from 11 virus-hit nations, giving Lebanese citizens a four-day deadline to return from seven countries.

Educational institutions, sport clubs, nightclubs, pubs and other gathering venues had been closed since several days.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said Thursday that Lebanon cannot declare an official state of emergency seeing as that would harm daily income workers.